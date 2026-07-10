Lenovo launches distraction-free AI student phone: Cost, features and more

The real draw for students is a physical, dedicated AI button. By pressing it, children can use voice commands to ask general knowledge questions, access mathematics formulas or receive English vocabulary assistance. This creates a child-safe tutoring ecosystem that entirely bypasses the open web.

For parents, control is comprehensive. Via a companion app, guardians can monitor real-time location tracking using GPS and set up geofenced electronic alerts. It also includes remote scheduling, an anonymous call blocker and a strict "classroom mode" that locks the device down to just the time and SOS emergency calls during school hours. Lenovo even integrated a restricted QR-code payment system allowing parents to manage daily or monthly spending limits.

While the low-cost L1 is currently exclusive to China, it represents an emerging global trend towards purpose-built, distraction-free mobility for younger users. However, with global memory chip shortages fueled by data centre demand currently squeezing supply chains, the future affordability and worldwide availability of such entry-level devices remain to be seen.