Lenovo launches distraction-free AI student phone: Cost, features and more

Modern parenting often feels like a constant battle against screen time. Stepping directly into this tension, Lenovo has launched the AI Student Phone L1 in China. Priced at an affordable 339 yuan (around $44 during pre-sale), this compact device is designed specifically for school-age children, swapping out traditional smartphone distractions for curated digital safety.
Rather than serving as an entertainment machine, the L1 completely omits games, web browsers and social media platforms. Instead, it behaves more like an advanced feature phone. It sports a modest 1.83-inch touchscreen with durable Panda glass protection that supports handwriting input, backed by a reliable 1,850mAh battery and standard 4G connectivity.
The real draw for students is a physical, dedicated AI button. By pressing it, children can use voice commands to ask general knowledge questions, access mathematics formulas or receive English vocabulary assistance. This creates a child-safe tutoring ecosystem that entirely bypasses the open web.
For parents, control is comprehensive. Via a companion app, guardians can monitor real-time location tracking using GPS and set up geofenced electronic alerts. It also includes remote scheduling, an anonymous call blocker and a strict "classroom mode" that locks the device down to just the time and SOS emergency calls during school hours. Lenovo even integrated a restricted QR-code payment system allowing parents to manage daily or monthly spending limits.
While the low-cost L1 is currently exclusive to China, it represents an emerging global trend towards purpose-built, distraction-free mobility for younger users. However, with global memory chip shortages fueled by data centre demand currently squeezing supply chains, the future affordability and worldwide availability of such entry-level devices remain to be seen.