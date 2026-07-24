Jagriti Theatre and Munich’s META reimagine TS Eliot’s The Waste Land for a chaotic modern world

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My deeper encounter with The Waste Land began in 2022 while directing the musical theatre production The Human Touch. The composer used fragments of TS Eliot’s poem as the libretto and that immediately sparked my curiosity. It became clear to me that this is not simply a poem from another era, as it continues to be relevant. We are once again living in a time of uncertainty, fragmentation and the search for meaning, just as Eliot was after the First World War. As an artiste, I was fascinated by how a work that is often considered difficult could create such an immediate emotional connection. That experience stayed with me and became the starting point for this production.