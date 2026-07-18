Director TG Venkateshachar on Shree Rama Prateeksha musical

GoBrahma Productions and Prabhath Kalavidaru are all set to stage Shree Rama Prateeksha, directed by TG Venkateshachar this weekend. This production chooses to look beyond the central hero, turning the spotlight on the faith and devotion of those whose lives were transformed by him. Based on maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana, the dance production traces key moments from Rama’s journey, beginning with his protection of maharishi Vishwamitra’s sacred rituals, through his years of exile and culminating in the battle against Ravana, while reflecting on the enduring ideals of righteousness, compassion and dharma.

Alongside Rama’s story, the production honours the unwavering devotion of Ahalya, Sita, Sugreeva, Hanuman, Bharata and the people of Ayodhya, offering a perspective that has resonated with audiences across the world. Since its premiere in 1988, Shree Rama Prateeksha has travelled extensively, with more than 500 performances over nearly four decades, continuing to bring Valmiki’s timeless epic to the stage through music, movement and storytelling. We speak to the director ahead of their Bengaluru staging to learn more about it.