Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan add a Gothic Irish castle to their property portfolio

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have recently purchased a sprawling Gothic castle in Ireland. But this isn’t just another luxury property acquisition. According to their spokesperson, the couple hopes to preserve the castle’s historic charm and ensure that its remarkable architecture does not just become a piece of history lost to time.

Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s new Irish castle: A 440-acre Gothic retreat

The Strancally Castle is a stunning Gothic-style mansion set across a sprawling 440-acre estate in County Waterford, offering the couple a grand retreat to call home during their visits to Ireland. The castle was built in 1830 for John Keily, a former Conservative MP, and designed on a lavish scale by the architects James and George Richard Pain.

In a book the castle’s interiors have been described quite interestingly where in one place it was mentioned that it would take a few minutes to walk from the kitchen to the dining room, emphasising on the castle’s sprawling scene.

The exact price Mark and Priscilla paid for the castle has not been disclosed. However, as per reports it could be worth between €20 million and €30 million.