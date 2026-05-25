Ireland Baldwin announces second pregnancy with longtime partner RAC

Ireland Baldwin is adding another tiny co-star to the cast. The model and writer is expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend RAC, and the announcement was low-key but also funny.
Ireland, 30, shared the news through an Instagram video that showed baby products slowly taking over the couple’s home before ending with sonogram photos.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Holland, in May 2023. Since becoming a mother, Ireland has leaned into a more grounded and refreshingly un-Hollywood version of parenting online. Now, with baby No. 2 on the way, the Baldwin-RAC household is about to get louder, messier and significantly more expensive in organic snack purchases.
For anyone unfamiliar, Ireland is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger. She grew up in the spotlight almost by default, but over the years carved out her own identity as a model, animal advocate and social media personality with a dry sense of humour that tends to cut through Hollywood fluff.
Her longtime partner RAC is a musician and producer whose real name is André Allen Anjos. The Grammy-winning artist became known for remixing tracks for artists like Lana Del Rey, Phoenix and Yeah Yeah Yeahs before building his own solo music career.
The pair have largely kept their relationship outside the high-drama celebrity tabloids. Just two creative people raising a family while occasionally posting chaotic parenting moments online.
Ireland has spoken candidly in recent years about motherhood, mental health and stepping away from toxic expectations surrounding fame and beauty. Becoming a parent, she’s implied more than once, reordered her priorities completely. With baby No. 2 on the way, the couple are preparing to grow their family once again.
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