Priscilla Chan bakes a special cake for husband Mark Zuckerberg as he completes nine months of ACL rehab

Zuckerberg swiftly responded to the post, expressing his gratitude with a heartfelt combination of emojis - a heart, folded hands, and the simple yet powerful words, “You're the best.” The post, which has already amassed thousands of likes and comments, resonated with users who found Chan’s creativity and Zuckerberg's appreciation endearing.

Instagram was flooded with witty remarks, with users like one who commented, “I knee-ed a wife like here,” perfectly encapsulating the general sentiment. Another user’s comment, “That's what the happiKnees is all about,” added a touch of playful humour.

The road to recovery has been arduous for Zuckerberg, who sustained the ligament injury during an MMA training session last year. Following the surgery, he embraced a period of complete rest and abstinence from high-risk activities. Chan’s ‘Knee Day’ celebration marked a significant chapter in Zuckerberg’s rehabilitation journey, offering a glimpse into the couple’s personal lives.