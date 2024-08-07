Siddharth Mallya celebrates six years of being off alcohol; says, ‘You are the only one who has the power to make the changes you want’

Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, recently grabbed attention on Instagram by celebrating six years of sobriety. His heartfelt announcement quickly became a viral sensation, inspiring many.
“Today marks 6 years of no drinking,” Siddharth shared. “A reminder for anyone who needs it… YOU are the only one who knows what’s best for you. YOU are the only person you have to answer to. YOU are the only one who has the power to make the changes you want to make.” He paired his post with a touching photo.
The post received numerous likes, including one from his wife, Jasmine Santiago, who he married earlier this year at Vijay’s estate in Hertfordshire, UK, in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.
The Instagram post sparked a wave of reactions, with users flooding the comments section with praise and congratulations. One user wrote, “Sir, you are truly inspiring many people.” Another commented, “Happy 6th.” A third person said, “Amazing, looking for the same change in life.” A fourth noted, “Yes, Siddhartha, absolutely the power within you can change any behaviour you are suffering with. And you did it, and you are the inspiration for others.” Heart and fire emojis further highlighted the admiration pouring in.
In 2020, Siddharth posted a video on Facebook discussing his decision to quit drinking. He acknowledged the irony many saw in his choice, given his background, but explained that he gave up alcohol to protect his mental health. This decision has clearly paid off, as he now proudly marks six years of sobriety.
Siddharth’s journey is a powerful testament to personal strength and the ability to change, inspiring many to take control of their own lives and well-being.