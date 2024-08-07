Siddharth Mallya celebrates six years of being off alcohol; says, ‘You are the only one who has the power to make the changes you want’

Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, recently grabbed attention on Instagram by celebrating six years of sobriety. His heartfelt announcement quickly became a viral sensation, inspiring many.

“Today marks 6 years of no drinking,” Siddharth shared. “A reminder for anyone who needs it… YOU are the only one who knows what’s best for you. YOU are the only person you have to answer to. YOU are the only one who has the power to make the changes you want to make.” He paired his post with a touching photo.

The post received numerous likes, including one from his wife, Jasmine Santiago, who he married earlier this year at Vijay’s estate in Hertfordshire, UK, in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.