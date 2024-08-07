Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from women’s wrestling final, found slightly overweight ahead of match

In a crushing blow to Indian hopes at the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg wrestling final after failing to meet the weight criteria. The wrestler, who had defied all odds to reach the championship match, was unable to shed the final few grams, dashing her dreams of an Olympic gold.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class,” the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement. The body added that despite the team’s tireless efforts throughout the night, Phogat weighed in slightly over the 50kg limit.

Sources revealed that the wrestler was approximately 100 grams above the permissible weight on the morning of the final. Despite an arduous night of weight reduction efforts, including intense physical exertion, Phogat was unable to meet the stringent requirements. The Indian delegation reportedly pleaded for additional time to allow the wrestler to shed the remaining weight, but their request was denied.

The disqualification means Phogat will return home empty-handed, a stark contrast to the expectations that had been riding on her shoulders. The wrestler, who had previously struggled to make the 50kg weight category, had shown exceptional form, stunning the world number one Yui Susaki of Japan en route to the final. Her victory over the Ukrainian and Cuban opponents had positioned her as a strong contender for the gold medal.

The 50kg category will now have only a gold and bronze medal, with Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA set to claim the top prize. Phogat, who held a superior head-to-head record against Hildebrandt, will undoubtedly be heartbroken by the turn of events. The Indian contingent has requested privacy for Phogat during this difficult time, as they focus on the remaining competitions.