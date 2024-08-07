From Rajkummar Rao to Taapsee Pannu, Indian actors laud Vinesh Phogat as she qualifies for wrestling finals at Olympics 2024

Vinesh’s journey to the final has been nothing short of inspiring. After facing heartbreaking quarter-final exits in the previous two Olympics, she finally achieved the dream of reaching the pinnacle of the sport. Her victory over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki and Ukraine’s Oksana Livach showcased her exceptional talent and determination. The wrestler will battle it out for gold against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt on Wednesday (August 7) in a match scheduled to start at 11: 23 pm (IST).

With a guaranteed silver medal already in her kitty, Vinesh is now focused on clinching the gold. The entire nation is eagerly awaiting the final, where she will look to create history once again. Vinesh’s triumph has not only brought pride to the country but has also served as an inspiration to millions of young athletes.