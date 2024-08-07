Huma Qureshi comes in support of Vinesh Phogat as the wrestler gets disqualified from Paris Olympics, calls her ‘gold’

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, has emerged as a staunch supporter of India's wrestling prodigy, Vinesh Phogat. The actress's solidarity came to the fore after the heart-wrenching disqualification of Vinesh from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight.

Huma took to social media to express her unwavering belief in Vinesh's prowess, calling her "gold" regardless of the outcome. The actress's heartfelt message reflected the wave of empathy and support from fans nationwide, who were equally disheartened by the unfortunate turn of events. Vinesh had defeated Japan's Yui Susaki to advance to the finals in the women's 50kg category. A silver medal was even confirmed, had Vinesh appeared in the finals and lost.