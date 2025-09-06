Meta is actively hiring contractors for its latest update to Hindi and other Asian languages, offering $55 (around INR 5,000) per hour to support its AI chatbots. The company is expanding language models to better serve countries like India, Indonesia, and Mexico. Applicants must be fluent in Hindi, Indonesian, Spanish, or Portuguese.

Meta is on the lookout for contractors fluent in Asian languages, but this isn’t just about just language skills. Applicants must also excel in storytelling, content creation, and prompt engineering and have a minimum experience of 6 years. The goal here is to build AI personalities that truly connect with users across platforms like Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. This move marks Meta’s push toward more inclusive, engaging, and creatively designed AI features that resonate deeply with diverse communities. It’s not just coding, it’s crafting the future of digital interaction.

Meta’s local language updates reflect its vision of creating inclusive cultural bonds between people and technology. The goal is to seamlessly weave AI into the fabric of everyday life, making technology more relatable and accessible for everyone. Mark Zuckerberg in a podcast said, “Over time, we'll find the vocabulary as a society to be able to articulate why that is valuable”. He envisions a future where bots are not just tools but trusted companions intelligent and empathetic enough to enrich and support genuine real life friendships.

In early 2023, Meta began experimenting with AI chatbots, aiming to create the friendliest digital companions. Initially, they introduced celebrity alter-egos like Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Brady, paying millions for their likenesses.

However, when these characters proved not inclusive enough, Meta discontinued the celebrity bots and shifted focus to personalized bots that resemble individual users. Shortly after, Meta launched AI Studios, a platform that lets anyone create their own chatbots. Today, these bots are used not just by influencers but by everyday people as well.

But with the rapid advancement of AI bots, growing concerns have also come to light. Investigations revealed that Meta’s bots were, at one point, allowed to flirt with teenagers, offer questionable medical advice, and even generate racist content. While the company has since addressed these issues and introduced stricter guidelines, the incident highlights just how risky, and potentially harmful, AI interactions can become when left unchecked.

Overall, Meta has remained vigilant in shaping its AI with a more human touch. Moving away from celebrity-driven bots, the company is now investing in real change, bringing in writers, visual storytellers, and cultural experts who can craft digital characters with the right blend of charm, relatability, and local flavor. Whether this shift leads to meaningful connection or stirs new debate is a gamble Meta seems ready to take.