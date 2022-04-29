Gadget review of the week: Truke Buds S2, a pocket-friendly set of excellent-quality earbuds

Truke’s Buds S2 are brilliantly priced and come in three colours. In my experience with them, I found the battery life to be excellent running north of 10+ hrs on a charge.

The TWS was equally good for gaming, watching movies and calls. Bass was acceptable while BT 5.1 ensured quick syncing and long ranges. The 20 EQ presets available are good for refining sound according to genre and your mood. The Buds S2 also fit well in the ear canal managing to grab attention.

Truke.in. INR 1,499.