Gadget review of the week: Easyfone Star, a child-friendly cellphone

If you’re a parent and keen on providing your child a phone just to call you and be found easily, Easyfone Star is just the right product. This wonderful phone comes without a keypad and can only make and receive calls from pre-set numbers. It also has GPS built in so that children can be tracked easily when necessary.

Also read: Gadget review of the week: Pebble Pace Pro

Available in bright colours, the phone works perfectly and is easy to set up. It also has a Help button which unleashes messages to multiple family members and starts dialling them automatically. There’s also a loud siren to alert in an emergency. Other features I liked include a GPS location update, discreet listening to the phone and surroundings and auto call back facility which forces the phone to call you with speaker activated.

A lot of gadgets come and go, but I found Easyfone Star most essential, especially being a parent. Easyfone.in. INR 3,999