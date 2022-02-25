Gadget review of the week: Pebble Pace Pro

The New Pace Pro from Pebble is a slim smartwatch with a large display. It fits brilliantly on my wrist with the most comfortable silicone strap.

The watch comes with fitness sensors for heart rate which I found accurate, as well as sensors for SPO2 and BP measuring (reasonable measurements obtained). The customisable watch faces were a plus, letting me use my own combo of art and time to create a novel watch display.

The Pace Pro lasted me about 12 days on medium use and worked perfectly in the shower. Sleep tracking was also spot on, revealing the restful sleep periods.

At the introductory price, this watch is a great deal. INR 2,999. pebblecart.com