Gadgets of the week: Air quality detection devices, uber-cool smartwatches and more!

Gadgets of the week: Airthings’ air quality detection device View Plus, Daiwa’s new smart TV and more

On this week’s list of the newest gadgets in town, we have Airthings’ air quality detection device View Plus, Daiwa’s new smart TV and other epic gizmos. Take a look at the full list below:

Airthings View Plus

View Plus is an air quality detection device which provides accurate readings of particulate matter, humidity levels, smoke, pollution, CO2 and radon among other things. The Wifi connected device is app supported and integrates with smart homes. A customisable display lets you know the current air situation around you in detail. Other features include live pollen level display as well as notifications for adverse conditions. INR 25,999. airthings.com

Daiwa D40HDR9LA

Daiwa’s new smart TV comes with multiple connectivity options and 20W Surround sound box speakers, ideal for consuming entertainment. The HD ready TV comes with a A+ grade panel, Quantum Luminit tech and Android 9.0 on board. INR 18,490. daiwa.in

Sony Linkbuds

Sony’s Linkbuds sport a unique open ring driver to ensure the surroundings never become oblivious while listening to content or on calls. The Linkbuds also ensure crystal clear calls with high quality sound. IPX4 resistance and adaptive volume control ensures these TWS adjust automatically and work in all environments. INR 13,400. sony.com

FLiX by Beetel S12 Pro

The S12 Pro Talk On smartwatch looks great and is fully equipped with features like HD Bluetooth calls, large display, multi sports mode and a metallic build. With 20-25 days of standby time, BT 5.0, full health suite that includes body temperature and SPO2 monitoring. IP65 resistance and a V-band app help you use FLiX just about anywhere. INR 2,999. amazon.in