Gadget review: Playgo DualPods

Multiple drivers are always welcome in earphones. Dualpods come with two expertly tuned drivers with high sensitivity plus multiple microphones that offer noise reduction. The Dualpods are shaped very similarly to Airpods Pro and give a comfortable fit, the in-ear design also provides passive noise isolation. Music was crisp and clear with good but not overbearing Bass like most TWS.

Audio calls were loud, legible and I was comfortably audible to the other side. Dualpods are light (3.7g), this ensured longer wearing sessions while gaming and attending virtual sessions. Type C charging, BT 5.1 and IPX 4 resistance are welcome at this price. The Teal colour option is a winner providing a unique look to the Dualpods. Great pair of TWS with good finishing and looks. INR 1,799. theworldofplay.com