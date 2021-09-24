Gadget review: Tarbull MusicMate 550, a Bluetooth neckband with pre-loaded songs
The MusicMate 550 connects via BT for calls, music, movies and gaming
The MusicMate 550 is an uber cool neckband TWS that comes with preloaded songs (powered by Sony Music). Set up is straightforward, with the neckband using Type-C for charging. The yellow version I’m using is bright and light in weight, sound is reasonably good with a bass boost option available. Battery is brilliant with a single charge lasting more than a day of playtime.
The pre-loaded content is excellent, even though I could only manage about 50 of the 1,000+ songs available, this is a great idea for travelling and if you’re running/working out and don’t wish to carry your phones. The 550 also connects via BT for calls, music, movies and gaming. IPX 5 resistance helps with sweat and splashes of water. Those looking for a more secure fit will appreciate Tarbull’s 550 compared to standalone earbuds.
Available in several colours. INR 1,999. tarbull.com