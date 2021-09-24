Gadget review: Tarbull MusicMate 550, a Bluetooth neckband with pre-loaded songs

The MusicMate 550 is an uber cool neckband TWS that comes with preloaded songs (powered by Sony Music). Set up is straightforward, with the neckband using Type-C for charging. The yellow version I’m using is bright and light in weight, sound is reasonably good with a bass boost option available. Battery is brilliant with a single charge lasting more than a day of playtime.

The pre-loaded content is excellent, even though I could only manage about 50 of the 1,000+ songs available, this is a great idea for travelling and if you’re running/working out and don’t wish to carry your phones. The 550 also connects via BT for calls, music, movies and gaming. IPX 5 resistance helps with sweat and splashes of water. Those looking for a more secure fit will appreciate Tarbull’s 550 compared to standalone earbuds.

Available in several colours. INR 1,999. tarbull.com