Why September 2026 is going to be gaming’s busiest month?

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive on November 19, 2026. With the game expected to be one of the biggest launches in gaming history, publishers have a good reason to give their own major releases some distance from it.

A game launching too close to GTA 6 could end up fighting for the same players’ money, time and attention. Once Rockstar’s game arrives, it is likely to dominate gaming conversations, from gameplay and story details to livestreams, videos and social media.

That makes September an attractive window. Games can arrive several weeks before GTA 6, giving them time to build an audience before Rockstar takes over the spotlight.

It does not mean every September release has been moved because of GTA 6. However, its November release is clearly an important part of the wider gaming calendar.