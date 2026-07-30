Is GTA 6 gameplay coming in August? Rumours gain momentum after insider claims

Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay may finally be unveiled in August, if a new report is to be believed. Rockstar Games could soon offer fans their first in-depth look at the game's mechanics ahead of its scheduled launch on November 19.

The claim comes from industry insider NateTheHate, who addressed questions about GTA 6 during a recent Q&A session on X. Although the insider was initially hesitant to comment on Rockstar's plans, they eventually suggested that August is expected to bring major updates on the highly anticipated title.

Rockstar could finally unveil GTA 6 gameplay in August

"I expect to see a fair bit of GTA 6 next month," NateTheHate said on X, and also remarked that it's unlikely that the game has been delayed. "They have a marketing plan [and] they are sticking to that plan. No reason for concern," the leaker added.