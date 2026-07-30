Is GTA 6 gameplay coming in August? Rumours gain momentum after insider claims

Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay may finally be unveiled in August, if a new report is to be believed. Rockstar Games could soon offer fans their first in-depth look at the game's mechanics ahead of its scheduled launch on November 19.
The claim comes from industry insider NateTheHate, who addressed questions about GTA 6 during a recent Q&A session on X. Although the insider was initially hesitant to comment on Rockstar's plans, they eventually suggested that August is expected to bring major updates on the highly anticipated title.
"I expect to see a fair bit of GTA 6 next month," NateTheHate said on X, and also remarked that it's unlikely that the game has been delayed. "They have a marketing plan [and] they are sticking to that plan. No reason for concern," the leaker added.
Rockstar Games launched GTA 6 pre-orders on June 25, revealing the pricing and contents of both the Standard and Ultimate editions. The surprise announcement caught many fans off guard, as most had expected the studio to release another trailer before opening pre-orders. The latest GTA 6 trailer debuted more than a year ago, in May 2025.
Adding to the speculation, GTA community outlet iGrandTheftAuto pointed to a recent backend update on the game's official website. The timing of the change has led some fans to believe Rockstar could be gearing up for a new announcement in the near future.
"Might be nothing... But my Rockstar monitor has just detected a change to the GTA 6 website," iGrandTheftAuto said on X. "This is the first one I've noticed since this time last month. It's possible it's just a regular code deployment they do at the end of each month, but it's worth keeping an eye on."
Last month the website was updated to reveal the official cover art, and direct players towards pre-orders.
"There's now been [three] minor updates to the website today. It certainly looks like something might be happening soon," iGrandTheftAuto added. It was also pointed out by the insider that the last time a backend change was detected when the cover art and pre-order news dropped.
"Doesn't mean that'll happen this time, but they're definitely working on something," they said.
Grand Theft Auto VI has already been delayed twice, and with less than four months remaining until its November 19 release, Rockstar Games has yet to release a third trailer or any gameplay footage. Responding to a fan who described the lack of gameplay as "suspicious," industry insider NateTheHate shared their thoughts on the game's marketing timeline.
According to the insider, Rockstar could finally unveil GTA 6 gameplay in August, a move that would align with the studio ramping up promotion ahead of launch. However, until Rockstar Games confirms its plans, the reported August reveal should be viewed as speculation based on insider information rather than an official announcement.
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