GTA 6 release date, price, preorder bonuses and editions revealed by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, with preorders opening June 25 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar confirmed the game will cost $79.99 for the standard edition, with the Ultimate Edition landing at $99.99.
Not because gamers haven’t spent absurd amounts on games before but because GTA 6 is the first blockbuster release bold enough to publicly bulldoze past the $70 ceiling the industry had only recently normalised. This is Grand Theft Auto. It arrives once a decade, halts the internet, and immediately becomes the only thing millions of people talk about.
The company also revealed preorder bonuses. Players who preorder before November 20 receive the ‘Vintage Vice City Pack’, which includes retro-inspired cosmetics, vehicles, and themed content tied to the neon-soaked aesthetic of Vice City. Ultimate Edition buyers get additional weapons, exclusive vehicles, character cosmetics, tattoos, and other in-game bonuses linked to protagonists Jason and Lucia.
There’s also a free month of GTA+ for digital preorders, because apparently even fictional crime empires now come bundled with subscription services. The internet’s reaction split into predictable factions within minutes. One side argues that an $80 base price is inevitable in an era where blockbuster games reportedly cost hundreds of millions to produce. Others point out that publishers already monetise players through deluxe editions, micro-transactions, online economies, battle passes, subscriptions, and enough special currencies to qualify as alternate governments.
Meanwhile, collectors got another unpleasant surprise. Reports suggest some physical editions may include download codes instead of actual discs. Physical media fans are understandably not thrilled about paying premium prices.
Still, none of this will meaningfully slow the hype train. Vice City is back. And unless civilisation collapses between now and November, GTA 6 is almost certainly about to become the biggest entertainment launch of the decade.
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