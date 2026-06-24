GTA 6 release date, price, preorder bonuses and editions revealed by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, with preorders opening June 25 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar confirmed the game will cost $79.99 for the standard edition, with the Ultimate Edition landing at $99.99.

Rockstar confirms GTA 6 pricing, editions and preorder rewards

Not because gamers haven’t spent absurd amounts on games before but because GTA 6 is the first blockbuster release bold enough to publicly bulldoze past the $70 ceiling the industry had only recently normalised. This is Grand Theft Auto. It arrives once a decade, halts the internet, and immediately becomes the only thing millions of people talk about.