GTA 6 might cost INR 9,000 in India; fans call it daylight robbery

If the latest reports are to be believed, Grand Theft Auto 6 might cost INR 9,000 in India. Yes, nine. Thousand. Rupees. For that price, people should be getting not just a copy of the game but a cut of the next in-game bank robbery.
The rumour mill started whirring after a few tech outlets floated the idea that Rockstar’s magnum opus could drop in India at a premium price, thanks to “rising development costs” and “global parity pricing.” It was expensive to make, so they’ll make you pay for it. To be fair, Rockstar has been tight-lipped about official pricing. The more realistic estimate is INR 5,999 — still hefty, but at least within the realm of sanity. INR 9,000, on the other hand, is pushing console luxury territory. And let’s not forget, Indian youngsters aren't exactly swimming in disposable income.
Still, GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of the decade and Rockstar knows it. People have waited over a decade, survived two console generations, and watched GTA V get milked like a cash cow with infinite udders. If they priced it at INR 9,000, a disturbing number of fans would probably still cave, just to post screenshots of Vice City sunsets before everyone else.
Here’s the catch: gaming is no longer a niche in India. It’s mainstream, with millions of players — and Rockstar’s potential INR 9k stunt risks alienating exactly that growing audience. You can’t build a global empire on the backs of fans and then act shocked when they balk at paying the equivalent of a monthly rent in smaller cities.
If Rockstar really wants to pull off another grand theft, they should stick to in-game heists. Charging INR 9,000 for a digital download? That’s not premium pricing. Many are of the same opinion, that it's daylight robbery.
