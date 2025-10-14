GTA 6 might cost INR 9,000 in India; fans call it daylight robbery

Still, GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of the decade and Rockstar knows it. People have waited over a decade, survived two console generations, and watched GTA V get milked like a cash cow with infinite udders. If they priced it at INR 9,000, a disturbing number of fans would probably still cave, just to post screenshots of Vice City sunsets before everyone else.

Here’s the catch: gaming is no longer a niche in India. It’s mainstream, with millions of players — and Rockstar’s potential INR 9k stunt risks alienating exactly that growing audience. You can’t build a global empire on the backs of fans and then act shocked when they balk at paying the equivalent of a monthly rent in smaller cities.

If Rockstar really wants to pull off another grand theft, they should stick to in-game heists. Charging INR 9,000 for a digital download? That’s not premium pricing. Many are of the same opinion, that it's daylight robbery.