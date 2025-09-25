When is Marvel’s Wolverine set to arrive on PS5?

Months of anticipation have finally ended with Insomniac Games finally showing the first official glimpse at their new self-contained franchise, Marvel’s Wolverine. The PlayStation 5 exclusive is a single-player game that shares the same design ethos as the beloved Spider-Man games but with a decidedly more brutal tone.

Insomniac Games shows first glimpse of brutal Marvel’s Wolverine

The reveal trailer gives us a complete look at Logan in the midst of combat where he unleashes his raw fury and lethal Adamantium claws as he cuts through foes. The fighting is full of gore and graphic violence which indicates Insomniac’s dedication to remaining faithful to the nature of the character. The storyline for the game is an original interpretation of Logan based on Marvel Comics with the voice of the hero given by actor Liam McIntyre.