When is Marvel’s Wolverine set to arrive on PS5?

Months of anticipation have finally ended with Insomniac Games finally showing the first official glimpse at their new self-contained franchise, Marvel’s Wolverine. The PlayStation 5 exclusive is a single-player game that shares the same design ethos as the beloved Spider-Man games but with a decidedly more brutal tone.
The reveal trailer gives us a complete look at Logan in the midst of combat where he unleashes his raw fury and lethal Adamantium claws as he cuts through foes. The fighting is full of gore and graphic violence which indicates Insomniac’s dedication to remaining faithful to the nature of the character. The storyline for the game is an original interpretation of Logan based on Marvel Comics with the voice of the hero given by actor Liam McIntyre.
Wolverine’s tale takes him on a quest to discover the mysteries of his dark and mysterious past. This international thriller will take him to exotic and perilous places such as the crime-infested island of Madripoor the snowy Canadian wilderness and the streets of Tokyo.
Although a definite release date is still yet to be announced Marvel’s Wolverine will be out in Autumn 2026. Insomniac has hinted that further details will be shared in a special livestream in Spring 2026. This game is going to be the greatest Wolverine dream constructed from Insomniac’s trademark aspects of quick fluid and savage combat thrilling set pieces and compelling narrative.