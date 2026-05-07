No PC launch for GTA 6 this year, but Rockstar could still make over $3 billion

Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core,” Zelnick told the publication. “Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers.”

He made it clear that console exclusivity wasn't part of Take-Two's marketing deal with Sony. “I mean, historically Rockstar's gone to console first,” he explained.

Skipping a PC launch for nearly half of the potential player base does carry some risk for Grand Theft Auto VI. A simultaneous release across consoles and PC would almost certainly have driven even bigger day-one sales. However, delaying the PC version also gives the game another major sales boost later in its lifecycle, a strategy Rockstar Games has successfully used in the past.

Still, Strauss Zelnick appears unconcerned about the absence of a PC release this year. In the same interview with Bloomberg, he reflected on how dramatically the PC gaming market has evolved over the years. Zelnick noted that when he joined Take-Two Interactive in 2007, PC sales accounted for only around five percent of total sales for the NBA 2K franchise, a figure that has since grown significantly.

Grand Theft Auto VI is projected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever, with estimates suggesting the game could sell nearly 40 million copies and generate over $3 billion in revenue within its first year alone. Expectations are especially high given the massive success of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, which has crossed 225 million copies sold worldwide while continuing to earn substantial revenue through Grand Theft Auto Online.

The game’s launch price, however, is still under wraps. Analysts at Bank of America have suggested that Rockstar Games could price GTA 6 at $80, arguing that such a move may push other publishers to adopt higher pricing for AAA titles as well.

While Rockstar has not officially confirmed the price yet, Strauss Zelnick recently stated that the game would be sold at a “reasonable” price point.