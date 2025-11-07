GTA 6 delayed again, gets new release date

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick said in a statement to shareholders, "We remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience".

While the CEO did not provide any specific reasons for the delay, the news come soon after there have been reports of layoffs in the Rockstar Games United Kingdom studio. Take-Two Interactive however, has clarified that there is no relation between the two incidents and the layoffs followed violation of company terms by the former employees.

In an interview, to justify the delay a second time, Strauss Zelnick said, "Rockstar Games believes a limited amount of additional time is required for polish".

Rockstar Games posted a similar statement on social media where they apologised to fans for the postponement. "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve", the statement read.

The internet could not keep calm and clapped back with memes and comments with many saying that the game probably would not be released in their lifetime.

Fans who have been looking forward to return to Vice City face disappointment once again. All they can do now is wait for November next year and hopefully there are no additional delays.