Rockstar Games accused of mass layoffs ahead of GTA 6 release

Grand Theft Auto 6 may be only six months from release, but tensions appear to be rising at its developer, Rockstar Games. Earlier this week, the studio reportedly laid off between 30 and 40 employees across its UK and Canadian offices. According to reports, those dismissed were involved in efforts to unionize.

Bloomberg first reported the news, noting that all the affected staff were part of a private Discord chat linked to the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain. The union confirmed that the group included both official members and other employees who were working to establish a union within Rockstar.