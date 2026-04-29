Rumours on GTA 6 trailer set the internet abuzz: Here’s all you can really expect

The current buzz in the digital space can be attributed to a single acronym: GTA VI. The speculation surrounding the game series has heated up after fans started to analyse every step made by the developers at Rockstar Games and the parent company Take-Two Interactive.
All the attention can be traced back to the upcoming earning call that will take place on May 21. According to past trends, Rockstar always utilises earning calls to boost the morale of investors via revealing big surprises. Last year, the second trailer came out on May 6, just ahead of the call.
Industrialists such as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick have hinted previously that a major marketing push is imminent. Although Strauss has been tight-lipped about when precisely, based on previous Rockstar releases, it seems safe to say we have entered ‘reveal territory.’ Online communities on Reddit, Twitter, and other platforms are waiting with bated breath to see what comes from even the most minor changes to the website, with hopes of seeing the dual protagonists or new additions to the map in Vice City.
Nonetheless, one cannot get too excited yet since reality may not match the hype. In case a trailer does indeed leak soon, chances are, it will not focus on gameplay mechanics but will serve as a teaser instead. The mechanics themselves, including mission structure and artificial intelligence, can be discussed later in the summer, but at this point, the entire internet holds its breath. In case there is no sound by May 21, speculation will move toward another potential delay.