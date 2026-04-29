Rumours on GTA 6 trailer set the internet abuzz: Here’s all you can really expect

The current buzz in the digital space can be attributed to a single acronym: GTA VI. The speculation surrounding the game series has heated up after fans started to analyse every step made by the developers at Rockstar Games and the parent company Take-Two Interactive.

All you can expect from the GTA 6 trailer

All the attention can be traced back to the upcoming earning call that will take place on May 21. According to past trends, Rockstar always utilises earning calls to boost the morale of investors via revealing big surprises. Last year, the second trailer came out on May 6, just ahead of the call.