King Charles and Queen Camilla shine in regal style at White House State Dinner

Queen Camilla selected a dark fuchsia-coloured evening dress by Fiona Clare, who is considered to be one of her favourite British couturiers. The design had an elegant flow but was also quite architectural in its structure. She did not include a crown in her outfit, instead, she chose to have her hair up.

Queen Camilla donned a diamond amethyst necklace from the Kent Amethyst Demi-Parure. The jewellery set hails from 1818 and once belonged to Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Queen Victoria’s mother. Since then, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth II have also worn it. The diamond amethyst necklace went well with matching diamond earrings on Camilla.

The look was complemented by a silver purse. Overall, this combination was very refined, emphasising how King Charles and Queen Camilla keep using fashion as a means of silent diplomacy.

Amid the sound of clinking champagne glasses and a vast gourmet menu, King Charles and Queen Camilla showed how royal fashion is still a powerful tool today.