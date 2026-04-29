King Charles and Queen Camilla shine in regal style at White House State Dinner

All eyes were on King Charles and Queen Camilla when they visited the United States for a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. In a grand display of diplomacy, King Charles and Queen Camilla put together an outstanding performance in terms of formal dress codes while enjoying their stay amid the pink tones and cherry blossoms at the White House.
King Charles and Queen Camilla upheld traditions impeccably well. King Charles dressed up in a black tail coat that complemented his white waistcoat and white bow tie. He wore several medals along with a blue sash as part of his royal emblems to signify his ranking within the military as well as his royal heritage.
Queen Camilla selected a dark fuchsia-coloured evening dress by Fiona Clare, who is considered to be one of her favourite British couturiers. The design had an elegant flow but was also quite architectural in its structure. She did not include a crown in her outfit, instead, she chose to have her hair up.
Queen Camilla donned a diamond amethyst necklace from the Kent Amethyst Demi-Parure. The jewellery set hails from 1818 and once belonged to Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Queen Victoria’s mother. Since then, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth II have also worn it. The diamond amethyst necklace went well with matching diamond earrings on Camilla.
The look was complemented by a silver purse. Overall, this combination was very refined, emphasising how King Charles and Queen Camilla keep using fashion as a means of silent diplomacy.
Amid the sound of clinking champagne glasses and a vast gourmet menu, King Charles and Queen Camilla showed how royal fashion is still a powerful tool today.