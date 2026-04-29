Simone Biles shocks fans with eye-watering $23,000 red carpet bill

The Olympic great Simone Biles has left people astounded after revealing the unbelievable price she paid for her red carpet glam. In an Instagram post, the gymnast and four-time gold medalist wondered whether she had been overcharged given that she paid $23,000 for her appearance.
Simone, who recently attended the Laureus World Sports Awards held in Madrid, said that she has been “spiraling” after realising the cost incurred for her stylist, as well as for her hair and makeup artists. Dressed in casual loungewear, she asked her followers, “I just need to know if this is normal. I know going outside is expensive as f--k these days, but like, is it this expensive?”
The athlete went on to say that although she knows there is something called inflation, the sum seemed quite a lot considering what she needed from them only for a few hours. “If that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Y’all will never see me at another event,” deadpanned Simone.
The announcement was met with disbelief from fellow athletes and fans alike. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin revealed that she had been asking the same question, while beauty influencer Madeleine White pointed out that hair and makeup costs should be about $1,000 each.
Simone added that she felt frustrated at being forced to send back expensive dresses because of the exorbitant styling costs. She insinuated that there is what is called ‘celebrity tax’ that involves prices being increased two or three times just because of her name. At the moment, it appears the gymnast is more than content with attending football games with her husband, Jonathan Owens, instead of the fashion industry events.