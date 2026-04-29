Simone Biles shocks fans with eye-watering $23,000 red carpet bill

The Olympic great Simone Biles has left people astounded after revealing the unbelievable price she paid for her red carpet glam. In an Instagram post, the gymnast and four-time gold medalist wondered whether she had been overcharged given that she paid $23,000 for her appearance.

Simone Biles stunned at the cost of red carpet glam: Is it this expensive?

Simone, who recently attended the Laureus World Sports Awards held in Madrid, said that she has been “spiraling” after realising the cost incurred for her stylist, as well as for her hair and makeup artists. Dressed in casual loungewear, she asked her followers, “I just need to know if this is normal. I know going outside is expensive as f--k these days, but like, is it this expensive?”