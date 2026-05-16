5 richest Saturday Night Live hosts

The weekend television scene has progressed from being just an entertainment segment to one that is a great gold mine. While most actors earn their money through films, there are certain hosts who manage to make a name for themselves on weekend comedy shows. Here are some of the wealthiest Saturday night television personalities.
As the creator of television’s longest-running comedy institution on weekends, dating back to 1975, Lorne comes out on top. He is the producer of hundreds of episodes, and many Hollywood stars owe their careers to him.
Although known for his midnight show on weeknights, Jay is an indefatigable player on weekends, regularly holding large-scale television events and continuously performing stand-up comedy shows on Saturdays. Impressively, Jay has saved all his earnings from being a television host and has been earning only from his comedy tours.
Adam became a household name before conquering the silver screen through the sketch comedy circuit over weekends. He has since gone back to host the show and become one of the most profitable graduates ever to grace the television screen.
For more than 30 years, David has made television what it is today. He has recently returned from taking time out to produce very successful interview specials that have been broadcast across the globe.