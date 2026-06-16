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10 wedding photos of evergreen Bollywood actresses

A nostalgic visual journey through the wedding memories of evergreen Bollywood actresses who shaped Bollywood’s golden era of grace and glamour
10 iconic wedding photos of evergreen Bollywood actresses
Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan during their 1973 wedding
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Before the rise of social media pap culture, the leading ladies of Bollywood made their nuptials a celebration of elegance and traditional values with grace. These pictures of the evergreen Bollywood actresses at their weddings are full of emotion and romance and represent the traditional charm of times gone by. From majestic royal weddings to intimate and simple ceremonies, each one has its own tale to tell, reflecting on a time that may be long past. Even today, decades after the weddings took place, people continue to look back at these pictures in awe of the actresses.

In 1973, she got married at the age of 16, when the actor's superstardom was at peak
Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna
In 1973, she married Amitabh in a quiet ceremony soon after the success of Zanjeer,
Jaya Bhaduri and Amitabh Bachchan
In 1980, she married Rishi Kapoor in a star-studded ceremony
Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor
In 1973, she married poet Gulzar in a quiet, low-key ceremony; attended by other tinsel town celebs
Rakhee and Gulzar
The duo got married in 1980
Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha
One of the most evergreen lovestories of Bollywood; they married in 1966
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar
In 1986, they got married in a royal-style ceremony
Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
In 1980, she married Dharmendra in a private ceremony after years of public attention on their relationship
Hema Malini and Dharmendra
In 1974, she married the businessman in a grand yet traditional ceremony
Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani
In 1959, she married Rajnish, a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy in the second world war
Nutan and Rajnish Bahl
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iconic Bollywood weddings