10 wedding photos of evergreen Bollywood actresses

Before the rise of social media pap culture, the leading ladies of Bollywood made their nuptials a celebration of elegance and traditional values with grace. These pictures of the evergreen Bollywood actresses at their weddings are full of emotion and romance and represent the traditional charm of times gone by. From majestic royal weddings to intimate and simple ceremonies, each one has its own tale to tell, reflecting on a time that may be long past. Even today, decades after the weddings took place, people continue to look back at these pictures in awe of the actresses.