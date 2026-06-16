8 countries where Indians can use UPI while travelling abroad

UPI has become one of the most convenient modes of payment in India today. With the push towards a cashless economy, the system has reached a point where many people step out with just their phones, no wallet needed.

Taking this convenience global, several countries have collaborated with India to make travel more UPI-friendly. From Paris in France to the UAE and Mauritius, Indian travellers can now enjoy a more seamless, cashless experience abroad. That said, no matter how convenient digital payments are, it’s always advisable to carry some cash when travelling internationally.

Beyond that, here are some countries where you can experience smooth cashless transactions using UPI.