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5 times male celebs like Jacob Elordi and A$AP Rocky flaunted handbags

Fashion today has become so imaginatively uniform that there is no strict no-go for males or females. Here are the times when male celebs flaunted their handbags
5 times male celebs like Jacob Elordi and A$AP Rocky among others flaunted their handbags and absolutely rocked
5 times male celebs like Jacob Elordi and A$AP Rocky among others flaunted their handbags and absolutely rocked
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Handbags have long been the ultimate love affair of women's fashion, with its occasional teeny tiny role of actually carrying stuffs. But with fashion evolving each day, there remains no strict code for men's and women's dress code. Now, on red carpets, runways, and even during everyday outings, men are sporting handbags so boldly that they effortlessly steal the spotlight. From Jacob Elordi, A$AP Rocky to Harry Styles, and Jared Leto, each one flaunted their handbags so hard that the couture world kept staring.

Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi
Harry Styles
Harry Styles
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
David Beckham
David Beckham
Jacob Elordi
A$AP Rocky