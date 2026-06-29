5 times male celebs like Jacob Elordi and A$AP Rocky flaunted handbags

Handbags have long been the ultimate love affair of women's fashion, with its occasional teeny tiny role of actually carrying stuffs. But with fashion evolving each day, there remains no strict code for men's and women's dress code. Now, on red carpets, runways, and even during everyday outings, men are sporting handbags so boldly that they effortlessly steal the spotlight. From Jacob Elordi, A$AP Rocky to Harry Styles, and Jared Leto, each one flaunted their handbags so hard that the couture world kept staring.