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5 best sunset points in South India you must visit

Chasing golden horizons across South India’s most stunning sunset views
5 best sunset points in South India you must visit
5 best sunset points in South India you must visit
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Sunsets have always been the peak of beauty, with their colourful silhouettes painting the sky like a canvas. After a long day, they become a sweet goodbye, an ode to the promise of a new day ahead. Across the world, an entire tourism industry thrives on this natural phenomenon, with destinations celebrated for offering some of nature’s greatest spectacles. India, too, is known for its breathtaking sunset views, and here are some of the best places you can visit in South India for a serene, unforgettable experience.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Varkala, Kerala
Varkala, Kerala
Agumbe, Karnataka
Agumbe, Karnataka
Bekal Fort, Kasaragod, Kerala
Bekal Fort, Kasaragod, Kerala
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
sunset