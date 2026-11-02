6 incredible wildlife migrations across the world that will leave you amazed

Salmon Migration, Pacific Ocean to Rivers of North America: Salmon undertake an extraordinary journey from the ocean back to the freshwater rivers where they were born, travelling upstream to lay their eggs

Red Crab Migration, Christmas Island, Australia: Every year, millions of bright red crabs leave the forests of Christmas Island and move towards the coast to reproduce, creating a spectacular sight across the island

Humpback Whale Migration, Polar Waters to Tropical Seas: Humpback whales travel thousands of kilometres between cold feeding grounds near polar regions and warmer tropical waters, where they mate and give birth

Monarch Butterfly Migration, Canada and the USA to Mexico: One of the most beautiful wildlife migrations takes place when millions of monarch butterflies travel from Canada and the United States to the oyamel fir forests of central Mexico to escape winter temperatures

Arctic Tern Migration, Arctic to Antarctica: The Arctic tern makes one of the longest journeys in the animal kingdom, travelling between its Arctic breeding grounds and Antarctic feeding areas every year