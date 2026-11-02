6 incredible wildlife migrations across the world that will leave you amazed

Wildlife migrations are the seasonal journeys animals make from one region to another in search of food, warmer weather, breeding grounds or suitable living conditions. These journeys can cover hundreds or even thousands of miles, often involving incredible endurance and survival skills. Some animals travel across oceans, while others cross mountains, deserts and vast grasslands. Many follow the same routes year after year, guided by instincts, changing temperatures and environmental cues. From tiny insects to enormous mammals, different species undertake these remarkable journeys at specific times of the year.