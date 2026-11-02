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6 incredible wildlife migrations across the world that will leave you amazed

From millions of wildebeest crossing the African plains to monarch butterflies travelling thousands of miles, these wildlife migrations reveal some of nature’s most extraordinary journeys
Siscover how these animal species travel vast distances to survive and thrive
7 spectacular wildlife migrations around the world
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Wildlife migrations are the seasonal journeys animals make from one region to another in search of food, warmer weather, breeding grounds or suitable living conditions. These journeys can cover hundreds or even thousands of miles, often involving incredible endurance and survival skills. Some animals travel across oceans, while others cross mountains, deserts and vast grasslands. Many follow the same routes year after year, guided by instincts, changing temperatures and environmental cues. From tiny insects to enormous mammals, different species undertake these remarkable journeys at specific times of the year.

6 remarkable wildlife migrations that are worth experiencing:

They swim against powerful currents and navigate obstacles such as rapids and waterfalls
Salmon Migration, Pacific Ocean to Rivers of North America: Salmon undertake an extraordinary journey from the ocean back to the freshwater rivers where they were born, travelling upstream to lay their eggs
Their journey is triggered by the monsoon rains, and females release their eggs into the ocean
Red Crab Migration, Christmas Island, Australia: Every year, millions of bright red crabs leave the forests of Christmas Island and move towards the coast to reproduce, creating a spectacular sight across the island
These enormous marine mammals make the journey seasonally, with some populations travelling up to 8,000 kilometres each way
Humpback Whale Migration, Polar Waters to Tropical Seas: Humpback whales travel thousands of kilometres between cold feeding grounds near polar regions and warmer tropical waters, where they mate and give birth
The journey can cover around 4,800 kilometres, and it takes several generations of butterflies to complete the full migration cycle
Monarch Butterfly Migration, Canada and the USA to Mexico: One of the most beautiful wildlife migrations takes place when millions of monarch butterflies travel from Canada and the United States to the oyamel fir forests of central Mexico to escape winter temperatures
It covers around 40,000 kilometres annually, following the summer seasons
Arctic Tern Migration, Arctic to Antarctica: The Arctic tern makes one of the longest journeys in the animal kingdom, travelling between its Arctic breeding grounds and Antarctic feeding areas every year
This famous wildlife migration follows seasonal rainfall, with dramatic river crossings exposing the herds to hungry Nile crocodiles
The Great Wildebeest Migration, Tanzania and Kenya: Every year, more than 1.5 million wildebeest, along with thousands of zebras and gazelles, travel across Tanzania's Serengeti and Kenya's Masai Mara in search of fresh grass and water
Siscover how these animal species travel vast distances to survive and thrive
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