8 Indian places where traditional puppetry is still practiced

Puppetry is a form of theatre in which performers bring dolls, figures or silhouettes to life using strings, rods, their hands or light and shadow. In India, this art has deep historical roots, with references to puppet theatre in ancient literary traditions and the Natya Shastra, a Sanskrit text on performing arts. Over centuries, different regions developed their own styles, materials and storytelling techniques. Some puppets dance to folk music, while others recreate episodes from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

8 places to experience traditional puppet shows in India: