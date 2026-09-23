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10 beautiful fishing villages in India you can actually visit

From Kerala’s backwaters to Lakshadweep’s tuna-fishing islands, these fishing villages in India offer real coastal life, working harbours and plenty to see
Discover picturesque fishing villages in India
10 fishing villages in India where coastal life comes alive
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The Indian coastline is peppered with living communities whose livelihood revolves around fishing. Whether it is Kerala, Goa, or Karnataka, these are all places where a visitor gets an experience other than watching beaches. Boats come in with their catch, nets dry outside their houses, fish markets open early, and water channels take their daily journey in these villages. There is Kumbalangi with its Chinese fishing nets and mangroves, Mararikulam near a long stretch of sandy coast, and Bengre in a peninsula formed by river and sea.

Take a look at the top 10 fishing villages in India:

The Subarnarekha delta, casuarina trees and sunrise and sunset colour
Udaipur sits near the West Bengal–Odisha border beside a small coastal fishing village and a three-kilometre stretch of beach
It is close to Puri’s main attractions
Penthakata, at the northern end of Puri’s coastline, is a coastal fishing settlement where boats line the shore and fishing remains central to daily life
The fishing community, traditional boats, quiet beachfront and estuary viewpoint
Bengre is a narrow coastal peninsula near Mangaluru where the Netravati and Gurupura rivers meet the Arabian Sea
The village also has a strong tourism presence, with its beach, local religious sites and fishing-community traditions
Arambol is a traditional fishing village in North Goa where fishing was among the community’s long-standing occupations
The visit combines coastal life with the 16th-century Portuguese Korlai Fort and lighthouse
Korlai sits between the Arabian Sea and Revdanda backwaters, with a fishing village at the foot of the Korlai hill
Come for the white-sand beach, fresh prawns, Bombay duck and kingfish, or try a boat ride and recreational fishing
Satpati lies about 8 km from Palghar and has a fishing economy deeply connected with the Koli community and its traditional boats
Its spillway, commissioned in 1955, separates freshwater flowing east from saline water moving west
Thottappally is a working harbour settlement in Alappuzha district, with a calm beach, black sand and tree-lined shoreline
Take a backwater boat ride, visit Poovar Beach and explore the fishing community
Poovar is an essentially fishing village where the Neyyar River meets the Arabian Sea, creating a rare landscape of river, lake, beach and sea
The village also offers views of both Ashtamudi Lake and the Arabian Sea from the Neendakara Bridge
About 8 km from Kollam, Neendakara is built around a lively fishing harbour where visitors can watch the working life of Kerala’s fishing community
Visitors can try bait fishing, see traditional fishing methods, explore a fish farm and stay in local homestays
Kumbalangi, near Kochi, is a model fishing village surrounded by backwaters and mangroves, with more than 100 Chinese fishing nets around the village
Discover picturesque fishing villages in India
Planning a trip to Kasol? Here are a few places you must visit
fishing
fishing nets
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