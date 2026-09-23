10 beautiful fishing villages in India you can actually visit

The Indian coastline is peppered with living communities whose livelihood revolves around fishing. Whether it is Kerala, Goa, or Karnataka, these are all places where a visitor gets an experience other than watching beaches. Boats come in with their catch, nets dry outside their houses, fish markets open early, and water channels take their daily journey in these villages. There is Kumbalangi with its Chinese fishing nets and mangroves, Mararikulam near a long stretch of sandy coast, and Bengre in a peninsula formed by river and sea.

Take a look at the top 10 fishing villages in India: