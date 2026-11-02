7 places in India where you can explore ancient rock-cut architecture

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: The Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram showcases the Pallava dynasty's remarkable experiments in stone architecture during the 7th and 8th centuries CE

Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, Odisha: Located near Bhubaneswar, these are ancient Jain cave complexes dating mainly to the 2nd and 1st centuries BCE; it features excavated chambers, rock-cut verandahs, sculpted entrances and multi-level layouts

Barabar Caves, Bihar: Dating to the 3rd century BCE, these caves are among India's earliest surviving rock-cut caves and are associated with the Ajivika sect

Badami Cave Temples, Karnataka: Carved into the red sandstone cliffs of Karnataka, this cave temple date mainly to the 6th and 7th centuries CE. Their four principal caves feature intricately carved pillars, pillared mandapas, sculptural panels and sanctums

Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra: Located on Elephanta Island near Mumbai, this cave date mainly to the 5th and 6th centuries CE; it features column-supported halls, carefully planned sanctum and large sculptural panels demonstrate

Masrur Rock-Cut Temples, Himachal Pradesh: Located in the Kangra Valley, this temple date to around the 8th century CE and feature temples carved directly into sandstone; it has Nagara-style towers, sculpted facades, pillared interiors and central water tank