Christmas is celebrated with different customs across the world, but food remains at the heart of the festivities. It is more than just a celebratory meal; it is a way of preserving family recipes, honouring cultural traditions and bringing generations together. In many countries, Christmas dishes have religious or historical significance, with recipes passed down through families for centuries. Some cultures prepare elaborate meat-free feasts, while others fill their tables with fragrant rice cakes, spiced stews and rich desserts. Exploring traditional Christmas foods offers a delicious glimpse into how different communities celebrate the season, making every destination a little more interesting.

10 traditional Christmas foods to try across the world