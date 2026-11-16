Galleries

10 traditional Christmas foods to try across the world

From festive roasts and rich puddings to sweet breads and savoury pies, discover 10 traditional Christmas foods that bring different cultures together around the festive table.
These Christmas foods bring different cultures, flavours and family traditions to the holiday table
From comforting savoury dishes to indulgent festive desserts, discover traditional Christmas foods
Updated on

Christmas is celebrated with different customs across the world, but food remains at the heart of the festivities. It is more than just a celebratory meal; it is a way of preserving family recipes, honouring cultural traditions and bringing generations together. In many countries, Christmas dishes have religious or historical significance, with recipes passed down through families for centuries. Some cultures prepare elaborate meat-free feasts, while others fill their tables with fragrant rice cakes, spiced stews and rich desserts. Exploring traditional Christmas foods offers a delicious glimpse into how different communities celebrate the season, making every destination a little more interesting.

10 traditional Christmas foods to try across the world

It is one of the most popular Christmas staples in India
Christmas Plum Cake, India: plum cake is packed with raisins, dates, candied peel, nuts and warming spices; the dried fruits are often soaked in rum or fruit juice
It is traditionally served warm with brandy sauce or custard; vegetarian suet can be used for a meat-free version
Christmas Pudding, United Kingdom: A classic British Christmas dessert, this rich steamed pudding is made with dried fruits, spices, breadcrumbs and suet
This tall, dome-shaped Italian sweet bread is a Christmas staple, especially in Milan
Panettone, Italy: Its soft, airy texture comes from slow fermentation, while raisins and candied orange peel add a lovely fruity flavour
Germany's famous Christmas bread is a buttery, fruit-filled loaf dusted generously with icing sugar
Stollen, Germany: Often made with almonds, candied citrus peel, raisins and a marzipan centre, stollen is particularly popular
Its log-shaped appearance is inspired by the traditional wooden log once burned during Christmas celebrations.
Bûche de Noël, France: Also known as the Yule log cake, this French Christmas dessert is made with a rolled sponge cake filled with chocolate or buttercream.
Its red-and-white appearance makes it especially popular during the festive season.
Strawberry Shortcake, Japan: The country celebrates Christmas with a light and pretty strawberry shortcake featuring layers of soft sponge, whipped cream and fresh strawberries
Wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves and steamed, they are often prepared together by entire families
Tamales, Mexico: A much-loved part of Mexican Christmas celebrations, tamales are made with corn dough filled with ingredients such as cheese, beans or vegetables
Salted cod, known as baccalà, is a popular Christmas Eve dish in several parts of Italy
Baccalà, Italy: The codfish is soaked to remove excess salt and then fried, baked or cooked with tomatoes, olives and potatoes, depending on the region.
This traditional Filipino rice cake is especially popular after the early morning Christmas novena masses
Bibingka, The Philippines: Made with rice flour and coconut milk, bibingka is cooked in banana leaves and often topped with cheese, salted egg and grated coconut
For those who prefer something other than turkey, roast chicken makes a popular alternative on the British Christmas table
Roast Chicken, United Kingdom: Served with crispy roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, stuffing and gravy, it makes for a hearty festive meal
These Christmas foods bring different cultures, flavours and family traditions to the holiday table
6 unique bamboo dishes to try across different Indian states
Plum cake
Best Christmas Food

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X