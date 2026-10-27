6 unique bamboo dishes to try across different Indian states

Bamboo is more than a building material in many Indian communities. It is also a natural cooking vessel that adds a distinct aroma to food. In several tribal cuisines, cooks fill fresh bamboo sections with meat, fish, rice or vegetables, seal the openings with leaves and roast them over an open fire. As the bamboo heats, the ingredients cook in their own juices, absorbing a gentle, smoky flavour. The technique is deeply rooted in the food traditions of Northeast India, where bamboo shoots are also eaten as vegetables.

Here are 6 unique bamboo dishes which are worth trying: