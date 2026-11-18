Your wedding day comes with a lot of moving parts, from perfectly pinned dupattas to carefully planned makeup looks. But what happens when your lipstick smudges just before the photographs, a heel strap snaps during the baraat, or your outfit suddenly needs a quick fix? These little surprises rarely make it to the wedding checklist, but they can cause unnecessary stress. That is where a bridal emergency kit comes in handy. Think of it as your personal wedding-day rescue squad, packed with clever fixes for those moments when things refuse to go according to plan. Here are 10 essentials worth keeping within reach.

10 must-haves for your bridal emergency kit