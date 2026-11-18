An Arctic winter vacation is a trip into the high northern latitudes for snow-covered landscapes, long nights and a shot at the Northern Lights. You can spend days dog sledging across forests, visiting icebergs, soaking in geothermal pools or learning about Sámi and Inuit cultures. To plan it, first choose your priority: aurora viewing, polar night, wildlife or snow adventures. Travel mainly between November and March, but check each destination’s snow and daylight calendar. Book flights, accommodation and guided excursions early, allow spare days for weather delays, and pack thermal layers, waterproof outerwear, insulated boots and gloves. Never venture beyond settlements alone; use local guides for remote terrain and wildlife.

Artic winter vacation: 6 places that deserve a spot on your travel list