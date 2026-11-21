India's love for gold jewellery dates back thousands of years, with ancient trade routes, royal patronage and regional craftsmanship shaping its rich jewellery heritage. Over time, cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata developed thriving trading centres known for distinctive gold ornaments and skilled artisans. Today, the gold jewellery markets in India continue to attract wedding shoppers, collectors and jewellery enthusiasts. However, the industry is changing. Rising gold prices and shifting buying preferences are influencing demand, while organised jewellery chains, BIS hallmarking and independent family-run stores compete for customers seeking quality, authenticity and traditional designs.