Some characters are simply too memorable to leave behind! And Hollywood and Bollywood seem to agree. From Brendan Fraser stepping back into the shoes of adventurer Rick O'Connell in The Mummy to Macaulay Culkin potentially returning as the mischievous Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone sequel, nostalgia is having a major moment. Bollywood, too, has plenty of familiar faces returning to much-loved franchises. Whether it is comedy, action or suspense, these comebacks have fans revisiting their favourite stories.