Brendan Fraser in The Mummy: He is officially returning as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy: The Book of the Dead, alongside Rachel Weisz

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone: Kevin McCallister might be back! Macaulay Culkin is collaborating with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg on a new Home Alone sequel, currently in early development at Disney

Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri franchise: Baburao Ganpatrao Apte is getting another shot at making audiences laugh! Paresh Rawal is back as the unforgettable Baburao in Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri: The OG comedy gang is getting ready for another round of chaos! Akshay Kumar is expected to return as Raju in Hera Pheri 3

Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri: He is also returning as the lovable Shyam in the third instalment of the comedy franchise

Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3: He returned as the ever-resourceful Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, which arrived in theatres on October 2, 2026

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani: She is back as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3

Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada: She returned as Andy Sachs, nearly two decades after the original film introduced audiences to her fashion-world transformation

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada: She is back, and the fashion world is bracing itself! Meryl Streep reprised her iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, released on May 1, 2026