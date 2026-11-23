Think crisp mountain air, warm bonfires, steaming cups of chai and wedding vows exchanged against a stunning backdrop. Winter makes outdoor celebrations more picture-perfect, especially in the hills. But who says you need a crowded tourist hotspot or a grand palace to make your big day memorable? An intimate winter wedding can be just as magical in a quiet mountain village, a pine-scented valley or a little-known hill town. Before finalising any of these offbeat hill stations for winter weddings, check the property's actual wedding-hosting facilities, guest-room capacity, indoor backup spaces, road accessibility and local permissions. Some destinations have limited infrastructure compared with established wedding hubs, so advance arrangements are particularly important.

10 offbeat hill stations for winter weddings