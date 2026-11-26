Dhotrey to Tonglu trek: The established route passes through beautiful woodland before reaching the ridge. A licensed guide is required inside Singalila National Park

Tonglu Trek: It is a rewarding winter trekking destination, known for its open summit and spectacular Kanchenjunga views. The established trail connects with nearby settlements and trekking lodges

Gairibas Trek: It is a familiar stopping point on the Sandakphu trekking route. Its forest surroundings and established trekking trail make it an interesting winter stop

Kalipokhri Trek: The Kalipokhri–Sandakphu trail offers a memorable winter trekking experience, with mountain landscapes and beautiful high-altitude scenery. Kalipokhri is an established overnight stop along the route

Phalut Trek: The long ridge walk rewards visitors with spectacular Himalayan views. However, this is a remote stretch with limited facilities, so solo trekkers should join an organised guided group

Gorkhey Trek: Its pine forests, riverside setting and family-run accommodation make it an inviting overnight stop. The village is accessible only on foot, so arrange a guide and accommodation beforehand

Samanden Trek: Located along the Singalila trekking circuit, it has family homestays and beautiful countryside. Winter visitors should book accommodation early and arrange local trekking assistance