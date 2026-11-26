Winter is calling, and North Bengal has plenty to offer solo trekking enthusiasts this season. From December 2026 to February 2027, clear mountain views, crisp mornings and quiet forest trails make the region particularly inviting. Whether you are a woman travelling alone or a first-time solo trekker, choosing routes with established homestays, local guides and accessible road connections matters. The Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills offer several options, ranging from gentle village walks to more challenging mountain trails. Some routes need permits or guided access, so planning is essential.