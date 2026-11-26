Leopards are skilled hunters with an unbelievable 38% success rate. You cannot miss out on spotting the beautiful rosetted coats across Asia, Africa, Asia and some parts of the Middle East, but these big cats are best admired from a distance. Leopards are one of the “Big Five” animals of African wildlife- besides along with lions, elephants, rhino, and Cape buffalo – not for their size but for the difficulty and danger they presented to the big-game hunters of the yesteryear. While exact numbers are difficult to pinpoint, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimates 350 to 450 leopard attacks per year, with 10% to 15% ending in human fatality Stew Photography/Pexels

The iconic lion doesn’t need any introduction. The African lions are social cats, often living in prides among grassy savannahs, woodlands and sometimes even in deserts. They’re not the most successful hunters with a 25-30% kill rate, but they do not shy away from stealing a kill from fellow carnivores like hyenas and wild dogs. Estimates fall between 200 to 250 lion attacks on humans annually, but like leopards, lions usually only attack humans with cause – such as when feeling threatened or desperate due to prey scarcity. There are two famous exceptions, though Magda Ehlers/Pexels

If you go by their size, Tigers are the largest of the big cats and have a relatively low hunting success rate at 5% to 10%. However, their sheer size and power makes them formidable predators. Tigers can take down buffalo, deer and wild boar, often relying on an ambush technique rather than chasing their prey, unlike a leopard. These remarkable cats can be found in several Asian countries, though more than 70% live in India. Humans are well-advised to steer clear of close encounters with tigers. They’re unlikely to attack without provocation, but estimates indicate that approximately 56 human deaths per year occur at the claws and jaws of a tiger Magda Ehlers/Pexels

The third-largest cat in the world, jaguars are probably best known for their semi-aquatic habitats. Residents of Central and South America, often in rainforests and lush wetlands like Brazil’s biodiverse Pantanal, Jaguars use their exceptionally strong jaws to prey with a 20% to 30% success rate upon caimans, a small species of alligatorid, and capybaras, as well as fish, turtles, tapirs and deer. It is obvious that jaguars are powerful enough to kill a human with ease, but attacks, deadly or otherwise, are mercifully rare

Cheetah, the fastest land animal in the world, uses its phenomenal speed, up to 120kph, to make quick work of its prey. Cheetahs have an impressive 58% kill rate, pursuing antelope, warthogs, hares and birds, among other species. These lanky cats can exceed 90 cm in height, with long tails that help them balance at high speeds. Most cheetahs are found in sub-Saharan Africa, with a small population in Iran. While cheetahs are certainly capable of harming or killing a human, cheetah attacks are rare enough that there are no documented cases of a wild cheetah killing a person. However, incidents that do occur or get reported are nearly always with a captive animal Pexels

Mountain lions, also known as pumas and cougars, lives primarily in forested regions of North and South America. These stealthy (and deadly) cats hunt deer, elk and small mammals such as squirrels and rabbits, utilising their speed and agility to take prey by surprise. Mountain lions have a solid kill rate of about 20%, and their willingness to take livestock occasionally fuels conflict with humans. Mountain lion attacking humans are not that common, but they can happen. An attack that occurred in California in March of 2024 made headlines as the state’s first fatal one in two decades Pexels

Snow Leopard are one of the most elusive wild cats. These felids live at high altitudes in Central and South Asia, protected from the cold by their dense, well-camouflaged fur. Danger is ever-present in the life of a snow leopard, hunting on steep, icy slopes where one wrong step can mean death, certainly. But the harsh conditions cannot budge the snow leopards. With an estimated kill rate of 10% to 15%, these felids are comparatively excellent hunters. Their strength allows them to leap 15 m high and take down prey three times their size. Due to their remote habitats and solitary nature, snow leopards are not considered outwardly deadly threats to humans Hector Berganza/Pexels

The serval, a medium-sized cat living throughout much of sub-Saharan Africa, isn’t spotted very frequently sighted. Almost resembling a small cheetah, servals are fast, too, capable of speeds around 65kph. They’re excellent hunters with a 50% success rate, preying on the likes of rodents, frogs and birds, even snatching the latter out of the air with an impressive two-metre vertical leap. Though they are not considered dangerous to humans, provoking one may well prompt an unpleasant attack Pexels

The Black-footed cat, one of the 10 world’s deadliest cat in terms of kills is also one of the smallest felines in the world, is quite ironic. Standing at just 20-25 cm and weighing about 2 kg, this diminutive cat is the most successful of its kind with a 60% kill rate. They live in southern Africa (primarily in Botswana, South Africa and Namibia) and hunt rodents, small birds, insects, reptiles and the occasional hare. While much of their success comes from skill, some of it can be attributed to frequency. Black-footed cats spend approximately 70% of the night hunting, often managing a kill every 50 minutes. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these little cats pose no threat to humans despite their impressive kill count. Pexels