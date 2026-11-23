If you thought mammals couldn't fly, here's an interesting nugget of trivia for you. There is one mammal that can soar through the night sky, navigate in complete darkness and even hang upside down while catching some sleep. Yes, you guessed it right – it's the bat! Bats are the only mammals capable of true, sustained flight. They use their flying skills to catch prey, find mates, escape predators and migrate over long distances.

How bats fly, navigate in darkness and protect our planet

Bats are winged mammals and, surprisingly, are more agile in flight than most birds. They belong to the second-largest order of mammals, after rodents, and account for around 20 per cent of all classified mammal species worldwide, with more than 1,400 known species. Like other mammals, they give birth to live young, feed their babies with milk and are warm-blooded. What sets them apart, though, is their remarkable ability to fly.