Why is the Nilgiri Tahr the state animal of Tamil Nadu?

The species has a distinctive look, too. Its coat is generally short and coarse, ranging from yellowish-brown to darker shades. Adult males are larger than females and develop a bristly mane along the back of the neck, along with the striking pale saddle patch that gives mature males their characteristic appearance. Both males and females have backward-curving horns.

Life in the mountains follows a fairly unhurried pace. Nilgiri tahrs typically feed on grasses and small shrubs around rocky plateaus and grasslands during the cooler morning and evening hours, retreating to ridges to rest during the day. They are social animals and can sometimes be seen in groups numbering between 150 and 200. If you are someone who regularly drives through the Valparai hills or parts of the Nilgiris, chances are that you might have bumped into a tahr grazing on the edges and stopped by for a picture of the mountain resident.