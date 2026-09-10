Why is the Nilgiri Tahr the state animal of Tamil Nadu?

High up in the misty grasslands of the Western Ghats, where rocky cliffs rise above pockets of ancient shola forest, lives one of Tamil Nadu’s most distinctive residents- the Nilgiri tahr (Nilagiri Varaiyaadu in Tamil). Stocky, sure-footed and remarkably agile, this mountain ungulate (hoofed mammal) is not only endemic to the southern Western Ghats but also the state animal of Tamil Nadu.
For those familiar with the Nilgiris and its terrain, the choice feels rather fitting. The tahr is perfectly adapted to the high-altitude landscape, favouring rocky cliffs, open plateaus and grasslands interspersed with shola forests. Its short, sturdy legs and powerful hooves make it an excellent climber, allowing it to navigate steep slopes and rocky terrain with ease.
The species has a distinctive look, too. Its coat is generally short and coarse, ranging from yellowish-brown to darker shades. Adult males are larger than females and develop a bristly mane along the back of the neck, along with the striking pale saddle patch that gives mature males their characteristic appearance. Both males and females have backward-curving horns.
Life in the mountains follows a fairly unhurried pace. Nilgiri tahrs typically feed on grasses and small shrubs around rocky plateaus and grasslands during the cooler morning and evening hours, retreating to ridges to rest during the day. They are social animals and can sometimes be seen in groups numbering between 150 and 200. If you are someone who regularly drives through the Valparai hills or parts of the Nilgiris, chances are that you might have bumped into a tahr grazing on the edges and stopped by for a picture of the mountain resident.
But behind this impressive mountain-life story is a serious conservation challenge. The Nilgiri Tahr is classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. Habitat loss, invasive plants, fires, development and historical hunting have all put pressure on its populations. Protecting the species also means preserving the fragile high-altitude grassland and shola ecosystems it depends upon.
The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up those efforts through Project Nilgiri Tahr, launched by the state government in 2022. The initiative focuses on restoring grassland habitats, monitoring populations and using radio-collaring to better understand the animals' movements. It also includes plans for captive breeding and reintroduction.
In another nod to the species, the Tamil Nadu government has declared 7 October as Nilgiri Tahr Day, marking the birthday of conservationist ERC Davidar.
With its strong connection to the Western Ghats, the Nilgiri Tahr is a natural symbol of Tamil Nadu’s rich and distinctive wildlife heritage.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl