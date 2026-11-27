Actor-director Aparna Sen shows a never-before-seen side of herself as a photographer as her first solo show, My Gaze, opens at Kolkata Centre for Creativity as part of their annual month-long AMI Arts Festival. The exhibition spotlights landscapes, street photography, friends and family, and those taken in between sets. The opening was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Kolkata's art and entertainment world dropping in to discover their beloved Rina-di as a photographer.