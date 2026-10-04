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Visiting Darjeeling? 6 iconic movie locations you can actually visit

Walk into the frames of Kanchenjungha, Main Hoon Na, Barfi! and other memorable films at these seven cinematic locations across Darjeeling
These iconic film spots in let you step into some of Indian cinema’s most memorable frames
6 iconic film spots in Darjeeling every movie lover should see
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Darjeeling has also played a notable role in Indian movies by way of its hilly landscape, heritage architecture, winding roads and toy trains, which give the movies a unique flavour. Various places in this beautiful hill city have been featured in numerous movies belonging to various genres, be it romantic, thrilling or comedic. Satyajit Ray’s Kanchenjungha depicted Darjeeling as an important element in his movie, while Main Hoon Na and Barfi! are some movies that took the city’s schools, streets, railway stations and surroundings into the limelight.

6 film spots in Darjeeling every movie lover should visit

The film brought the hills back into his distinctive, playful visual world
Darjeeling streets, Jagga Jasoos (2017): Anurag Basu returned to Darjeeling after Barfi! for Jagga Jasoos, using locations including St. Paul’s School, Chowrasta and Bhutia Busty
Batasia Loop, Aradhana (1969): It featured in the song, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, with Rajesh Khanna following Sharmila Tagore’s train
Batasia Loop, Aradhana (1969): It featured in the song, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, with Rajesh Khanna following Sharmila Tagore’s train
The shooting scenes are still photographed in this eatery
Keventers, Barfi! (2012): This iconic eatery appears in Barfi!, giving the film another striking Darjeeling-hills backdrop
The wider railway route has also appeared in several other Hindi films, making it one of the most recognisable film spots in Darjeeling
Ghoom Railway Station, Barfi! (2012): This place feature prominently in Barfi!, adding steam trains, mountain tracks and old-world charm to the film
The campus also featured prominently in the song Chale Jaise Hawaayein
St. Paul’s School, Main Hoon Na (2004): St. Paul’s School became the fictional college in Main Hoon Na, with Shah Rukh Khan going undercover as a student
Satyajit Ray’s Kanchenjungha unfolds almost entirely in Darjeeling, with its characters walking and talking through the hill town
Chowrasta, Kanchenjungha (1962): Satyajit Ray’s Kanchenjungha unfolds almost entirely in Darjeeling, with its characters walking and talking through the hill town
These iconic film spots in let you step into some of Indian cinema’s most memorable frames
10 New York spots that Bollywood lovers must visit
Darjeeling
Barfi
Kanchenjungha
Main Hoona Na

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