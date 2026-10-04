Visiting Darjeeling? 6 iconic movie locations you can actually visit

Darjeeling has also played a notable role in Indian movies by way of its hilly landscape, heritage architecture, winding roads and toy trains, which give the movies a unique flavour. Various places in this beautiful hill city have been featured in numerous movies belonging to various genres, be it romantic, thrilling or comedic. Satyajit Ray’s Kanchenjungha depicted Darjeeling as an important element in his movie, while Main Hoon Na and Barfi! are some movies that took the city’s schools, streets, railway stations and surroundings into the limelight.

6 film spots in Darjeeling every movie lover should visit